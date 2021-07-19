Since the offensive line is so vital to the success of a football team, that is the unit that is featured at this spot as well. While Barrington may not have gotten the same attention as former Cougar lineman like Brady Christensen and Tristen Hoge, he has been a steady, impactful presence for BYU in 20 games in the last two seasons. His understanding of the offensive scheme and strength will be key for the Cougars in 2021.
No. 41: Clark Barrington, sophomore offensive lineman
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
