It would be easy to argue that Wilgar deserves to be higher on this list, since he had 57 total tackles with five tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries and four pass breakups in 2020. BYU will definitely need the sophomore from Dixie High to continue to be a playmaker both in stopping the run and the pass but he can still elevate his game. Although a lot of Cougar defenders have experienced, Wilgar is someone who could emerge as an even bigger performer for the defense.
No. 43: Payton Wilgar, sophomore linebacker
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!