There are few plays in football that are such enormous momentum-changers as when a team muffs a punt. Instead of a defense getting off the field and the offense having a chance to score, the defense has to come back out — usually having surrendered huge chunk of yards. That's why Nyberg's performance this fall will be enormous for the Cougars. He may of just had 10 official punt returns for 58 yards in 2020 but he also had no fumbles. That's a stat all BYU supporters want to see stay at zero this year.
No. 44: Hobbs Nyberg, freshman punt returner
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
