It's impossible to miss how well BYU wide receivers have performed under Sitake's guidance, culminating in Dax Milne having an incredible season and getting selected late in the 2021 NFL Draft. This year Sitake may have as deep and experienced a unit as he has ever had, which will be beneficial since he is also taking on the role of passing game coordinator. He will certainly have a big say in what happens when the Cougars take to the air this fall.
No. 45: Fesi Sitake, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!