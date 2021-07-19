BYU football at Boise State 10

BYU cornerback Micah Harper (1) tries to defend a pass intended for Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir during the Cougar game against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

The Broncos may have a new head coach but any team that has a receiver of the caliber of Shakir is going to be dangerous. While BYU's offense was able to pound BSU in 2020, Shakir still found a way to get free for a couple of scores. He is a guy who opposing defenses have to be aware of at all times and if Boise State is going to return to the national stage this fall, he will be a big part of the Bronco success.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!