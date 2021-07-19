The Broncos may have a new head coach but any team that has a receiver of the caliber of Shakir is going to be dangerous. While BYU's offense was able to pound BSU in 2020, Shakir still found a way to get free for a couple of scores. He is a guy who opposing defenses have to be aware of at all times and if Boise State is going to return to the national stage this fall, he will be a big part of the Bronco success.
No. 46: Khalil Shakir, Boise State senior wide receiver
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
