BYU football at Houston

BYU tight end Masen Wake shows the words "Rest in heaven, Mom" under his jersey after scoring a touchdown during the game against Houston at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Friday, October 16, 2020.

While Wake got a lot of attention early in 2020 for both his hurdling ability and honoring his late mother by putting the words “Rest in heaven, Mom” on the shirt under his jersey in the Cougar win at Houston, he was a steady contributor when he was on the field. He finished last year with eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown but was also a key blocker for the potent BYU offense. He's a guy who will do the little things that help the team be successful.

