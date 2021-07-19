2021 BYU football spring camp

BYU freshman defensive back Caleb Christensen (center) fights off blockers during spring camp in Provo on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The role of the kickoff returner has evolved in recent years with rule changes bringing the fair-catch option into play. While it's not likely that Christensen will be breaking off big returns, he still needs to be smart around the goal line and help provide the Cougar offense with good field position. He should also play a key role in the BYU defensive secondary.

