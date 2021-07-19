The role of the kickoff returner has evolved in recent years with rule changes bringing the fair-catch option into play. While it's not likely that Christensen will be breaking off big returns, he still needs to be smart around the goal line and help provide the Cougar offense with good field position. He should also play a key role in the BYU defensive secondary.
No. 48: Caleb Christensen, freshman defensive back/kick returner
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
