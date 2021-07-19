BYU vs. Hawaii 06

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich walks back toward the sidelines after a timeout during Brigham Young University's homecoming game against the University of Hawaii held Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

In a PAC-12 season that was severely crippled by league reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolovich never really got a chance to get the Washington State offense to the level he wanted. This is another Cougar team, however, that has a variety of weapons and should be really dangerous offensively. It's certainly not going to be an easy victory when BYU travels to Pullman on Oct. 23, but if Rolovich can elevate the WSU profile and the blue-uniformed Cougars can still win, that would be another attention-getting statement.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!