In a PAC-12 season that was severely crippled by league reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolovich never really got a chance to get the Washington State offense to the level he wanted. This is another Cougar team, however, that has a variety of weapons and should be really dangerous offensively. It's certainly not going to be an easy victory when BYU travels to Pullman on Oct. 23, but if Rolovich can elevate the WSU profile and the blue-uniformed Cougars can still win, that would be another attention-getting statement.
No. 49: Nick Rolovich, Washington State head coach
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
