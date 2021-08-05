BYU football vs. USC

BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You prepares for a play during the 30-27 Cougar overtime win over USC at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.

There have been times when it has been a bumpy road for the talented athlete who went to Westlake and Timpview but Ah You hopes to show he can be a dominant performer on the field. He has been limited by injuries but has shown flashes of what he can do (42 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble).

BYU needs to have a dynamic, disciplined performer to lead the way on the linebacking corps. Ah You has the chance to become that individual, the one everyone else on defense looks to make big plays. It would be something special if he can become a player like a Fred Warner or a Kyle Van Noy.

