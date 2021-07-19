The countdown kicks off with a young lineman who hasn't seen a ton of action (played in eight games in 2020) but stepped in at a key moment in the bowl game against UCF and played so well that no one noticed the difference. Don't be surprised if the 6-foot-5, 300-pound former Lone Peak star becomes a big contributor on the Cougar interior and helps the BYU offense continue to roll.
No. 50: Connor Pay, freshman offensive lineman
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
