BYU offensive linemen Connor Pay and Blake Freeland talk during the BYU football game at Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The countdown kicks off with a young lineman who hasn't seen a ton of action (played in eight games in 2020) but stepped in at a key moment in the bowl game against UCF and played so well that no one noticed the difference. Don't be surprised if the 6-foot-5, 300-pound former Lone Peak star becomes a big contributor on the Cougar interior and helps the BYU offense continue to roll. 

