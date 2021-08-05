Coming into 2020, Allgeier had 26 rushing attempts for 168 yards in two seasons. Last year, however, Allgeier exploded for 1,130 yards on 150 carries and 13 touchdowns. It was the most rushing yards for a BYU running back since Jamaal Williams in 2016 (1,375). His 7.5 yard per carry average was the highest since Luke Staley in 2001 (8.1).
There is no doubt Allgeier exceeded expectations but now the question is whether he can do it again. He if provides the Cougar offensive with consistent rushing success, it will make the job of the new starting quarterback much, much easier.