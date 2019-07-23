Since his arrival, Austin Lee has been a contributor in the BYU secondary. Now as a senior leader, the Cougars will rely on him more than ever to keep the defense organized at the back. He was fourth on the team in tackles (41 total) and tied for the team lead with two interceptions last year. He is a steady, consistent performer who BYU can be confident will take care of his responsibilities effectively both on and off the field.
No. 7: Austin Lee, Sr. DB
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.