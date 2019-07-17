Very few people had any idea who Brady Christensen was coming into the 2018 season but after starting in all 13 games as a freshman, he certainly earned plenty of attention. Perhaps the most complimentary was that of Pro Football Focus, who graded out Christensen as the second-best freshman tackle in the country last year. He would be quick to say that he has plenty to work on but under the tutelage of Cougar offensive line coach Eric Mateos and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, he could be on the fast track to being a dominant performer.
No. 13: Brady Christensen, So. OL
