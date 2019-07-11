Of all of BYU’s 2019 opponents, there was one team that clearly had the best season last fall. Washington, the Pac 12 champs, suffered close losses to Auburn, Cal, Oregon and Ohio State but was still ranked in the Top 15. Now Huskies head coach Chris Petersen has to reload after losing a number of key contributors — but don’t expect Washington to take a step back. He’ll have his guys ready to again compete for a league title and be in the national picture, which will make it another big game when the Cougars host the Huskies on Sept. 21.
No. 19: Chris Petersen, Washington head coach
