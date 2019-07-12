This BYU football team has some exciting young talent at cornerback but success maybe depend on how well the veteran leader does. Chris Wilcox has been a steady presence for the Cougars over the past few years. In 2018 he finished with 28 tackles, two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups in nine games. If he can stay healthy and help mold the other corners, his contribution this fall could be one of the most important to the success of the entire defense.
