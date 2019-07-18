Quick ... which BYU defender was involved in the most turnovers in 2018? Yes, Dayan Ghanwoloku holds that distinction as he forced one and recovered four fumbles. The Cougars have stated throughout the offseason that they want to be more of a ballhawking defense and the BYU senior will likely be one of the main contributors in that area. With his combination of speed, cover skills and experience, look for Ghanwoloku to take a step forward in creating turnovers and getting the Cougars some big momentum shifts.
No. 12: Dayan Ghanwoloku, Sr. DB
