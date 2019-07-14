BYU football vs. McNeese State 31
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi (90), linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) and defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi (92) celebrates their win over McNeese State University on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

With the family name and traditional number on his jersey, the obvious expectation is that Devin Kaufusi is going to fill the shoes of his older brothers Bronson and Corbin Kaufusi. The reality is that Devin Kaufusi still has plenty to prove on the field as he only tallied five tackles and one sack during his freshman campaign. BYU needs him to take a big step forward and become a disruptive force on the defensive line. If he can elevate his game and start making more plays, it will increase the success level of the entire defense.

