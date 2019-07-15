The BYU wide receiving corps still have some question marks heading into 2019 but Gunner Romney is a guy poised to answer them. His performance last year was OK (13 catches, 162 yards, two TDs in nine games) but he is capable of doing so much more. With a quarterback in Zach Wilson who looks to be more comfortable at the helm, there should be opportunities for Romney to make some plays. The Cougars need him to be a threat to stretch the field while still being reliable in the possession passing game.
