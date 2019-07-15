BYU football vs. Utah State 28
Buy Now

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney runs towards the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

The BYU wide receiving corps still have some question marks heading into 2019 but Gunner Romney is a guy poised to answer them. His performance last year was OK (13 catches, 162 yards, two TDs in nine games) but he is capable of doing so much more. With a quarterback in Zach Wilson who looks to be more comfortable at the helm, there should be opportunities for Romney to make some plays. The Cougars need him to be a threat to stretch the field while still being reliable in the possession passing game.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!