In three losses in 2018, the BYU defense surrendered 35 or more points (Washington, Utah State and Utah). While the overall defensive average was impressive (21.4 points per game allowed), to take the next step toward being a top team the Cougars have to do better in big games. BYU lost some key players but defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki still has quite a bit of experience to work with. He needs to have his squad be more disruptive at the point of attack but overall the defense should be excellent once again.
No. 10: Ilaisa Tuiaki, defensive coordinator
