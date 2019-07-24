When Isaiah Kaufusi got hurt at Utah last year, it changed the entire complexion of the game. That gives you an idea of just how valuable this talented athlete is to the BYU defense. He started taking on a bigger role as the 2018 season progressed and others got hurt, finishing with 60 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. The Cougars hope to see him back, healthy and playing at an even higher level in the middle of the defense in 2019.
No. 6: Isaiah Kaufusi, Jr. LB
