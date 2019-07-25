If the offensive line is the engine that makes an offense go, then the center position is the crankshaft that makes sure everything is moving together. That is a role James Empey took on as a freshman and he did a solid job at it. Now he — and the rest of the Cougars — want to take that to the next level and really increase the drive capacity. With Empey organizing and holding down the middle, BYU’s offense has that chance to be exponentially better in 2019.
No. 5: James Empey, So. OL
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.