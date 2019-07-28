The most consistent unit for the BYU football team over the past decade has been the Cougar defense, which was once again very good overall in 2018 (No. 24 in the nation in scoring defense). That means that there is more pressure on the BYU offense to carry a larger share of the load. As offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes now has a year of personal experience to draw on as well as the experience of the younger players who saw the field last year. Much of the Cougar success will hinge on what lessons were learned on that side of the ball and how much better BYU is.
No. 2: Jeff Grimes, BYU offensive coordinator
