When you are the head coach, the success of a football team rests squarely on your shoulders. Kalani Sitake has that responsibility in Provo and he made some big moves in the last couple of years. His new offensive coaching staff and his choice to get a lot of young guys playing time should begin paying dividends in 2019. There are obvious challenges but he has always embraced those and wanted his players to do the same. A great year solidifies his position while a good year keeps it in an OK place. He just can't see his team take a step backwards.
No. 3: Kalani Sitake, BYU head coach
