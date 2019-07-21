BYU vs Utah football 20

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) celebrates after a play during a game between Brigham Young University and the University of Utah held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

When you look at the numbers Khyiris Tonga put up as a sophomore, they are decent but not overwhelming: 30 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick. They only show a glimpse of the impact this athlete can have on the game when he is locked in. With his 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame, Tonga still has decent quickness and can make plays in a variety of ways. He will be the heart of the BYU defensive line this fall.

