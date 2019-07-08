Every BYU fan wants to know if this will FINALLY be the year that Cougar football ends the frustrating losing streak to Utah but whether or not that happens, BYU season will very much be tied to what the Utes do. That first game always sets a tone as teams figure out how pieces come together, plus there is always the strength of schedule discussion if either team is doing well. Kyle Whittingham has done a solid job in Salt Lake City but there are definitely elevated expectations in 2019.
No. 22: Kyle Whittingham, Utah head coach
