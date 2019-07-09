One of the more complex questions facing the BYU offense is how the running back situation will play out. Squarely in the thick of the discussion is Lopini Katoa, a sophomore who ended up leading the team with 423 yards on 76 carries with eight touchdowns. He did get hurt, however, and the Cougars added a couple of graduate transfers to the position as well. This could be a big year for Katoa -- or he could find himself buried on the depth chart with limited opportunities.
No. 21: Lopini Katoa, So. RB
