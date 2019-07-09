BYU Football vs. New Mexico State 09

Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) breaks through the line of scrimmage for a drive during a game between Brigham Young University and New Mexico State University held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

One of the more complex questions facing the BYU offense is how the running back situation will play out. Squarely in the thick of the discussion is Lopini Katoa, a sophomore who ended up leading the team with 423 yards on 76 carries with eight touchdowns. He did get hurt, however, and the Cougars added a couple of graduate transfers to the position as well. This could be a big year for Katoa -- or he could find himself buried on the depth chart with limited opportunities. 

