Few players have as high of expectations as tight end Matt Bushman, who looks to join the ranks of the great BYU tight ends of the past. He's been an elite performer in his first two seasons as a Cougar, tallying 78 receptions of 1,031 yards and five touchdowns. But BYU needs him to be more of a consistent threat to open up the rest of the field for the offense. If he can improve and take advantage of his opportunities, he could be poised to tally even better numbers in 2019 than he did in the previous two seasons.
No. 11: Matt Bushman, Jr. TE
