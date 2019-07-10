How big is the kicking game in college football? BYU football fans probably remember just how costly a missed extra point early in last year's rivalry game at Utah changed everything down the stretch (since the Cougars were down 28-27 in the fourth quarter instead of tied, 28-28). Skyler Southam did a good job last year as he was 42-of-44 on PATs, 7-of-7 on field goals inside 40 yards and 4-of-9 on field goals beyond 40 yards. But BYU needs him (or Jake Oldroyd) to be an even greater weapon in 2019, ensuring the Cougars get points virtually every time they cross the opponent's 40-yard line.
No. 20: Skylar Southam, So. K
