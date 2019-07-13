Tristen Hoge is a big guy (6-foot-5, 306 pounds) with a big personality. Now as one of the key leaders on a BYU offensive line with big expectations, Hoge is almost assured a big role. The Cougar offense relied on a number of younger guys in 2018 and so it's not unrealistic to believe that investment will pay dividends. The junior should spearhead an o-line unit that is more consistent and makes fewer costly mistakes this fall.
No. 17: Tristen Hoge, Sr. OL
