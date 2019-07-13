First day of 2018 BYU football spring camp 12

BYU offensive lineman Austin Hoyt (71) and Tristan Hoge (69) line up to run a play during BYU's first practice of its 2018 spring camp in Provo on March 5, 2018.

Tristen Hoge is a big guy (6-foot-5, 306 pounds) with a big personality. Now as one of the key leaders on a BYU offensive line with big expectations, Hoge is almost assured a big role. The Cougar offense relied on a number of younger guys in 2018 and so it's not unrealistic to believe that investment will pay dividends. The junior should spearhead an o-line unit that is more consistent and makes fewer costly mistakes this fall. 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!