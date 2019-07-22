Heading into camp, it requires guessing to estimate the impact of a graduate transfer but former South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams looks to be the type who will make a big difference for AJ Steward and the Cougars. He had 184 rushes for 856 yards and five touchdowns in three years with the Gamecocks but only played in five games as a junior in 2018. He has shown that he has good vision and the ability to hit the hole, so those numbers could easily go up this year.
No. 8: Ty'Son Williams, Sr. RB
