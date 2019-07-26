This might be the biggest surprise in the Top 5 of the Countdown but the reality is BYU has to have someone who can be truly threatening coming off the edge. Zac Dawe has the footwork of a talented wrestler with deceptive agility and quickness. He had 16 tackles in 2018 but four of them were tackles for a loss (one sack). If he is able to grasp the nuances of the position and be dangerous, the Cougar defense will benefit in all areas of the field.
No. 4: Zac Dawe, Jr. DL
