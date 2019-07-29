Is there any other position or figure on a college football team that is more important than the quarterback? That individual has so much responsibility, both on and off the field. That’s where Zach Wilson finds himself now and it’s a big step up. Last year he was the promising freshman who stepped in without any expectations. Now he is looked as the next great BYU quarterback — but no pressure, young man. This is a kid who can handle it and thrive though. If he has a great year, the Cougars will have a great year, which is why he is the most important individual for the BYU football program in 2019.
No. 1: Zach Wilson, So. QB
