BYU football vs. UMass 16

Massachusetts Minutemen tight end Adam Breneman (81) is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) after Breneman completed a catch during BYU football's last home game of the season against University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Just how good was linebacker Zayne Anderson before he got hurt in 2018? In just four games, he recorded the seventh-most tackles of anyone on the BYU defense for the entire season. He also had a sack, an interception and a pass breakup. He needs to be back at full strength to give the Cougars their best chance to be successful on that side of the ball. Look for Anderson to have a huge year if he is healthy.

