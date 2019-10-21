@circlesuv: Circles Utah Valley is a community-based initiative focused on helping struggling individuals and families become self-reliant. Info about opportunities to get help or to volunteer can be found on their feed.
@communityactionuc: Community Action of Utah County is dedicated to fostering self-reliance in individuals, families and the community.
@encircletogether: Encircle serves as a Family and Youth Resource Center for locals in the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and family.
@risingstaroutreach: Rising Star Outreach, based in Provo, centers on empowering others to rise above the stigma of leprosy and live healthy, productive lives.
@unitedwayuc: United Way of Utah County aims to make the county a better place to live for everyone, both by giving others the help they need and by providing volunteer opportunities for those who are able and willing in the community.