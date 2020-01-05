Name: Bailey (3890)
Gender: Female
Breed: American Fuzzy Lop Rabbit
Age: 2 Years Old
Cost: $5 Adoption Fee
Bailey is about 2 years old. She has been up for adoption since Dec. 2. She is very friendly and calm and has been around children and held often. She does well with cats, other rabbits, and guinea pigs, according to the previous owner. She likes being inside but also having an enclosure to play outside sometimes as well. She will need daily brushing to keep from matting, and would probably do best without wood shaving or paper bedding, as they tend to tangle in her fur. Blankets and towels are best for her.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.