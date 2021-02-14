Name: Alpine
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Age: 1 year old
Adoption Fee: $60
Alpine is about 1 year old. She has been up for adoption since Feb. 2. Alpine is very shy at first, and she likes to hide in her box, but once she is out, she loves to be petted and is a little purring machine.
She will snuggle right into your arms and doesn’t want you to stop giving her love and attention. You know she is happy and comfortable when she starts to knead her paws on your shirt. When you put Alpine down, she will beg for more attention.
She can be a little skiddish around new people and situations but she just needs a bit of time and patience to warm up. She seems to get along pretty well with other cats as long as she gets to have her own space.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at 801-785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.