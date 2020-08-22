Name: Bale
Sex: Male
Breed: Heeler mix
Age: 1
Size: Small
Adoption fee: $145
All dog adoptions include Rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Bale is about 1 year old. He has been up for adoption since Aug. 12. Bale is a very friendly, high-strung dog. He needs a lot of attention and gets very vocal if he is not getting enough. He can be a little skittish when he is nervous but he is very friendly and loves to play with toys and snuggle in your lap. He will need a lot of attention and exercise as well as training. He doesn’t seem to know any commands but is most likely potty trained. Once he gets to know you, he will follow you around and always want to be right at your side. He loves treats and seems to be very smart and catches on quickly to new things.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.