Name: Lewis
Sex: Male
Breed: Bluetick coonhound
Age: 6-10 years old
Size: Large
Adoption Fee: $145. All dog adoptions include Rabies vaccine, 1st set of DHPPC vaccines, spay/neuter voucher (for unaltered dogs), and dog license.
Lewis is about 6-10 years old. He has been up for adoption since July 28. Lewis is a very friendly and sweet boy. He loves to explore and sniff around outside. He needs a lot of training for his manners as it doesn’t seem like he knows basic commands. He will need potty training reminders. He seems to get along okay with other dogs. Lewis will need an active lifestyle with lots of exercise to keep him happy. He startles easily around loud noises and may take time and patience to get comfortable in a new environment.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org