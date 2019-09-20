A lot of people still have a perception that Eagle Mountain is a small town, or a “bedroom community,” said Evan Berrett with the city.
But last year, Berrett said, the city surpassed a population of 40,000. And in 20 years, he believes the population will be even greater than that of Lehi and Saratoga Springs combined.
But the one thing Eagle Mountain has struggled with, Berrett said, is supporting small business owners.
“A lot of these businesses are home based,” Berrett said. “But I think people naturally want to shop small businesses; they just don’t know that they’re there.”
Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce director Holly Harwood agreed with Berrett, adding that historically, small businesses have struggled in the city. In an effort to support small and local businesses, Berrett came up with the idea for ShopFest a few years ago.
The idea evolved out of the Eagle Mountain “street fair,” Berrett explained.
“It basically needed a little bit of a revival,” Berrett said. “Knowing that, even though the city has a whole lot of small businesses — our last estimate was around 400 businesses ... the street fair was seen as a way to strengthen the small businesses in the city, provide them that opportunity they needed to see some growth.”
This year the number of small businesses participating has more than doubled from 100 in 2016 to 250, outgrowing its location on Peregrine Road, which is part of the reason the event has been rebranded “ShopFest” as opposed to a street fair — it no longer fits on one street.
Instead, the event took place this year in Cory Wride Memorial Park, which also allowed the event to add things like hot air balloons in the morning and a concert put on by Salt Lake City-based band The Cinders. Berrett said the event has also drawn businesses from other parts of the state, representing 30 different cities.
“It’s taken that kind of bigger focus,” Berrett said.
Harwood added that there aren’t a lot of opportunities for small businesses to gather and have such a large audience.
“It’s great for communities to come out and people from all over can come and see how great it is out here,” Harwood said.
Getting the event off the ground initially required a lot of recruitment, Berrett said, partially because of the perception of Eagle Mountain as a small town. But after the first couple of years, Berrett said there have been a lot of people who wanted to come back, so there are several repeat businesses along with a lot of new businesses as well as word has spread.
One thing ShopFest promises is diversity in business. Berrett said people often worry these kinds of events will be made up mostly of multilevel marketing companies, but they’ve worked to have something for everyone, from arts and crafts to home decor, to locally made ski goggles.
Berrett said women typically make up the majority of the crowd that attends these sort of things, so they worked to make sure there were things that would draw kids and men as well.
“That’s one of the things we’re pretty proud of is there’s a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” Berrett said. “There’s a reason for everyone to go.”
Besides businesses, the event also had a farmers market ongoing and food trucks nearby for patrons to enjoy.
“It’ll be busy,” Berrett said.
Nicole Parker, owner of Parker Lane Decor, participated in last year’s street fair for the first time and it was such a success for her she decided to start an Etsy shop.
“The few months leading up to (the street fair) were pretty slow,” Parker said. “I was actually really surprised how well I did there ... I got a ton of exposure from that event and it kind of kick-started everything else.”
Parker said people still contact her after seeing her booth at the street fair last year, wanting to place orders for gifts or decor. This year, she’s hoping to add even more local orders to her business and get more exposure. She’s even looked into opening a physical location where she and other business owners could sell their goods.
Parker is just one of many business owners who currently runs her business from her home, the kinds of businesses Berrett said the city wants to support. To do so they’ve kept costs for vendors low — just $25 for a space — and Berrett said the event is entirely paid for by sponsors.
The success of the street fair-turned-ShopFest, and the success of the businesses that have participated, may have contributed to the development of the Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce last year. Harwood said she loves the event both as a resident and a business person.
“I love the exposure for all the small businesses,” she said. “The more gathering of small business you can do, the better.”
With Facebook building a data center and Tyson building a processing plant, Harwood said she feels Eagle Mountain has been noticed more, bringing opportunity to the local business owners and allowing them to take advantage of that momentum.
Berrett said business activity as a whole has grown in the city, for both large and small businesses, and ShopFest hopefully serves as a way to help the smallest of businesses be able to move up and find a place in Eagle Mountain.
“Historically, it’s been a challenge ... to start a small business here, to actually have a brick and mortar footprint,” Berrett said. “Traditionally, we’d have home-based businesses start to see success and then go open up somewhere else.”
Now, Berrett feels like that isn’t the case, and more and more businesses are actually staying and opening up in the city.
“To have this event that’s bringing a whole lot of local small businesses and helping the economy ... we’re pretty proud of that,” Berret said.