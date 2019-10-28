This sweeping piano ballad turned rocker is nine minutes of pop-rock perfection, enhanced by Rose’s trademark snarling vocals and an extended 50-second melodic guitar solo from Slash. This song will no doubt create big mood swings in concert.
