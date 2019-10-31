There may be snow already, but fall isn’t gone yet.
Before you jump into Christmas, there are plenty of fall activities to last you through Thanksgiving.
Fall Fun Centers
Several fall fun hot spots will remain open through Saturday, giving an after-Halloween chance to have fall fun.
Cornbelly’s (3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) will remain open through Saturday. This year’s corn maze at Cornbelly’s uses the theme “World of Wizards” with a special nod to “Harry Potter.” Cornbelly’s also has a Candy Corn Acres Maze, Kiddie Maze and its annual Haunted Insanity Point Maze.
Hee Haw Farms (150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove) also will remain open through Saturday. The farm has a large and small corn maze to get lost in, as well as a silo slide, corn cannon, petting farm, hayrides, giant slide, animal train, corn box and zipline.
Glen Ray’s Corn Maze will close for the season Saturday evening. At Glen Ray’s Corn Maze, you can get lost in the 7.5-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright.
Wilkerson Farm (710 W. 2000 South, Orem) will remain open through Saturday with its 5-acre corn maze and a mini (hay bale) maze. The larger maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.
Pumpkin Smash
Help destroy all of the unsold pumpkins or bring your own to the 6th annual Pumpkin Smash at Cornbelly’s. The event will run from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi.
Day of the Dead
The Shops at Riverwoods will host its annual Dia De Los Muertos event Friday. The free family-friendly event showcases the beautiful tradition of remembering those who are no longer with us. There will be music and cultural performances, community altars, activities for kids, a market and local shop giveaways. The event at The Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Provo) will run from 4-10 p.m. Friday.
BYU Football
Nothing quite says fall like football, and BYU will host two home games in November. The Cougars will host Liberty on Nov. 9 and Idaho State on Nov. 16 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Fall Running
There are several fall-themed races that will help you celebrate the season this November.
The Turkey Tri and 5K Turkey Trot will help you get in the Thanksgiving spirit. The triathalon and 5K run will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Pilgrim 5K is a costume run unlike any other. Dress as a pilgrim and start your Thanksgiving Day right. The run will take place at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Thanksgiving Point (3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi).
The Thankful 13 is run on Thanksgiving Day along the Jordan River Parkway Trail and ends with pumpkin pie, rolls and hot chocolate at the finish. The race takes off from the MATC building (2301 W. Ashton Blvd., Lehi) at 8 a.m.
The annual Turkey Trot in Eagle Mountain will take place at Cory Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain) from 8-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The run lets you burn some calories before chowing down.
Seventh Annual Lindon Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Lindon will host its annual Mayor’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28. The event ensures that nobody is alone on Thanksgiving and that everyone has a great dinner to celebrate with neighbors. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Lindon Community Center at 25 N. Main Street in Lindon.