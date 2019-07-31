“DNA” marked nearly six years since the last Backstreet Boys album release, yet it debuted at No. 1, marking the third-longest gap between No. 1 albums (accounting for Paul McCartney’s 36-year gap and Santana’s 28 years). The group’s popularity hasn’t waned much through the years, with over 100 million records sold worldwide clinching them the title of best-selling boy band of all time, and fan support bringing them top 10 debuts on Billboard for all of their first 10 albums – the only boy band with that recognition.