Head to the Enigma Event Center in Provo for a fun night of dancing to a variety of music at this large party.
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Where: Enigma Event Center; 591 S. 100 West, Provo
Cost: TBA
More info: https://facebook.com/events/552225218676908
