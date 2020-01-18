The church announced more inclusion pertaining to witnessing ordinances performed both in and outside of the church’s temples.
The announcement stated that any baptized member of the church may serve as a witness of the baptism of a living person. Baptisms for the dead inside the temple may be witnessed by anyone holding a current temple recommend, including a limited-use recommend. And any member of the church who has received their endowment ordinances may serve as a witness to the sealing ordinance, both as a living ordinance for couples and as proxy for ordinances for the dead.