How tough was it for the Cougars to find continuity in the offensive backfield? Almost impossible.
During 2019, BYU had four quarterbacks throw at least 12 passes (Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Joe Critchlow) and had six different running backs have at least 17 carries (Lopini Katoa, Ty’Son Williams, Emmanuel Esukpa, Sione Finau, Tyler Allgeier and Jackson McChesney).
Injuries made the Cougar backfield into an almost constant game of musical chairs as BYU attempted to get guys prepared for different roles. The plus side was that a lot of players got experience and chances to show their abilities.