Ohana Grill
Buy Now

Ohana Grill in Springville Friday, August 16, 2013. MARK JOHNSTON/Daily Herald

Ohana Grill has a beautiful al fresco patio decorated with floral arrangements where you can get into the outdoor spirit while eating their delicious Hawaiian faire. 

Location: 1409 S. State St., Provo

More info: http://facebook.com/801ohanagrill

 

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!