This is another sort of unpretentious, blink and you’ll miss, kind of restaurant. Oishii is right in the middle of a shopping center in north Orem, but its flavor and quality sushi makes it a true standout. There’s everything from tuna rolls for the simple sushi lover to the Playboy, with shrimp tempura, spicy mayo and tobiko on top.
Location: 902 N. State St., Orem
Yelp review: “This is a fantastic place! My bff and I go to Oishii at least every two weeks! Service is impressive and prices are great!” – Lupita C.