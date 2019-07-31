Though clearly best-known for their musical forays, the Backstreet Boys have also made their way onto the silver screen and television screen with their 2015 documentary, “Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of,” as well as cameos on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (1998), “Arthur” (2002), “This Is the End” (2013), “Undateable” (2016) and “Drop The Mic” (2017). Diehard fans also will want to note that Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough also starred in the Syfy channel’s post-apocalyptic zombie Western written by Carter, “Dead 7” (2016), alongside other boy band favorites including Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC). A handful of other stars included members of O-Town, Everclear, Crazy Town, All-4-One, No Authority and Atlas Genius.