First day of 2019 BYU football camp 1

BYU football players practice in the indoor practice facility in Provo on the first day of fall camp on July 31, 2019.

 BYU Photo

Which BYU programs are the most competitive for admittance?

Evermore Park named to World's Coolest Places list by Time for Kids

Sign up for breaking news emails for news in your inbox

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!