Online Exclusives Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BYU football players practice in the indoor practice facility in Provo on the first day of fall camp on July 31, 2019. BYU Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Which BYU programs are the most competitive for admittance? Evermore Park named to World's Coolest Places list by Time for Kids Sign up for breaking news emails for news in your inbox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!