Online Exclusives Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (48) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Ralph Freso Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Players with Utah County ties who have played in the Super Bowl 10 mobile apps every Utah County resident should download Follow us on Instagram for photos from around Utah County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!